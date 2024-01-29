Audacy Extends Its Involvement In Communities and Mental Health

Audacy is enhancing its public affairs programming by expanding two key initiatives across its more than 200 stations and digital portfolio. The expansion involves the company’s I’m Listening series for mental health and its Audacy Conversations news series.

I’m Listening, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is introducing a new podcast series and over-the-air integrations. This collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around mental health. With the return of the annual “I’m Listening” broadcast in September, a new podcast series has been released, titled Suicide: Loss and Survivors.

Additionally, the Audacy Conversations content series will continue to grow in 2024. Launched last year, this quarterly town hall series will be broadcast across Audacy’s All-News and News/Talk brands, addressing critical issues in entertainment, the environment, higher education, and artificial intelligence.

Audacy SVP Dave Richards said, “Audacy’s I’m Listening was created to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, and we have been fortunate enough to work with AFSP for eight years, evolving and transforming from a guest spot on the first I’m Listening broadcast special to being a year-round, national, content partner.”

“We’re honored and proud of the work we’re doing together and look forward to continuing our relationship through this new, ongoing long-form mental health and suicide prevention series that dives into distinct discussions, from awareness and tips for managing mental health to resources for specific communities including Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ people.”

AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia added, “Together, AFSP and Audacy have worked tirelessly to bring brave and meaningful conversations about mental health and suicide prevention to millions of people nationwide. It’s through our partnership that we train industry talent on mental health safe messaging, share stories of hope and healing, and inspire others to reach out and support help-seeking. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together and of Audacy’s continued commitment to our cause. Audacy’s I’m Listening platform and its use of the power of music are helping to educate the public about mental health and suicide prevention.”

Audacy News Format VP Jennifer Seelig commented, “Our ability to do impactful, local storytelling is unparalleled in the industry. This is an opportunity to showcase our muscle as a collection of News brands. Our connection with the communities we serve is strong and important. We are proud to execute coordinated and format-wide coverage of topics that matter to our audiences.”