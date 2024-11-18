Bloomington’s ‘Bob’ Changes Hands Again In Second 2024 Sale

It’s now revealed that Bloomington’s WBBE has been sold for the second time in six months. First reported as a Local Marketing Agreement, Great Plains Media announced the full acquisition of Bob 97.9 from Woodward Communications, pending FCC approval.

Woodward Communications first picked up WBBE in October as part of its $4.3 million purchase of seven Illinois radio stations from Neuhoff Media, expanding its reach in Springfield and Bloomington. Along with WBBE, WCI also divested WIHN and WWHX in Bloomington to an unknown buyer.

The WBBE sale price to Great Plains is yet to be disclosed.

Great Plains Media has operated in the Bloomington-Normal market since 2007 and currently runs Country station 107.7 & 92.1 The Bull (WIBL), News/Talk Cities 92.9 (WRPW), and Adult Contemporary Magic 99.5 (WZIM).

Since 2005, the station has aired an Adult Hits format as Bob 97.9 and Great Plains Media Bloomington Owner Jerry Zimmer emphasized that no changes are planned for the station’s popular format. “We welcome Bob FM to the Great Plains Media stable of stations. With the addition of Bob FM, we feel that Great Plains Media now has a format and audience to serve every person and every advertiser in the Bloomington-Normal area,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer is the eldest son of Zimmer Broadcasting founder Jerome B. Zimmer.