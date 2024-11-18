2024 Season of Giving Tally: Radio Raises $297K In Week Two

The radio industry continues to showcase its generosity and creativity as Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving Tally grows by $297,078 after the second week. With an emphasis on America’s veterans and Thanksgiving meals, here’s a look at the week:

In Columbus, Saga Communications’ Sunny 95 raised $112,320 during its live 2024 Radiothon on November 7 and 8. The event, benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Sunshine Fund, has raised more than $8.2 million across 38 years.

Saga Communications’ Jonesboro Radio Group helped collect 327,881 meals for needy Arkansas families. The annual Fill the Food Bank drive is a collaboration between Saga’s six stations in the market, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, and Gray Television.

Audacy New York’s WCBS-FM 101.1 morning show duo Foxx and Annie raised $60,078.34 to help provide life-saving service dogs to local veterans. The fundraiser, held in honor of Veterans Day, surpassed their original goal by more than $10,000.

Cumulus Media’s Saginaw, MI rock station Z93 (WKQZ) and Z93 Program Director Matt Bingham raised more than $30,000 during the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink annual fundraising campaign – a new fundraising record for Mid-Michigan.

Fargo’s WDAY-AM has completed its unique “Here We Grow” annual agricultural fundraiser, designed to showcase the process of raising and harvesting a crop while giving back to the community. This year’s corn harvest yielded $1,000 for an important local cause.

It may not mean money, but iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) brought smiles to thousands of our nation’s service members, past and present. The station celebrated Veterans Day with its “Day of 5,000 Thank You’s” promotion, inviting listeners to create thank-you cards for area veterans. The initiative drew participation from local schools, businesses, and organizations.

With this week’s contributions, the 2024 Season of Giving Tally has reached a nice, even $1.5 million. As the holiday season progresses, there’s no doubt that radio’s commitment to service and community support will continue to shine. With six weeks still to go, the potential for beating last year’s total of $28.32 million is certainly still on the table.

