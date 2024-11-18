Your 2025 Depends On The Questions You Ask Now

(By Loyd Ford) You know things have changed. Thats what things do. You also know what is happening in your market today. Still, change can come with opportunity.

Everyone knows the value of training sellers to be excellent with a CNA. Sales is about how much honest prospecting you do, your ability to listen effectively, and leading potential clients to solutions to their very real problems.

Consistently training sellers supercharges their confidence to meet potential clients where they are and transform them into clients more often.

But we should also be asking more questions of ourselves today.

Are you changed enough for clients?

Has the age of consolidation made radio too dependent on low-hanging fruit and resistant to creating the kind of local base of support that we used to focus on before consolidation?

Is there enough strategy in our sales departments related to our significance to the local market and are you asking clients to spend enough money to matter every time they advertise?

What is your digital revenue strategy? Do you have a written plan? Does everyone on your sales team know exactly what that is?

What is your actual strategic plan for increasing your local direct business in 2025?

Is there a percentage of by-category prospecting you require your sellers to create each week?

Does your sales and management leadership have a strategy to consistently encourage sellers regularly?

The questions in this article can lead to great opportunities in 2025 for you and for your team. That includes buy-in from your sellers and a more focused year next year designed to create the kind of year you want: a year of growth.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.