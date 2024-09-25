CRS 2025 Opens Submissions for Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Seminar 2025 is now accepting nominations for the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. This award is presented to individuals in the Country radio industry who embody the values of generosity, community service, and caring.

The award is given in memory of Tom Rivers, a 17-year broadcast veteran who passed away in 2004 at the age of 38. Rivers served as the operations manager at WUSN 99.5 FM in Chicago and previously worked at WQYK 99.5 FM in Tampa.

Past recipients of the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award include Alpha Media host Tim Leary, SiriusXM host Storme Warren, KFRG host Heather Froglear, Country Aircheck Editor Lon Helton, iHeartMedia host “Dollar” Bill Lawson, former Emmis Communications VP Dan Halyburton, Greater Media’s Peter Smyth, Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan, and broadcasters Mary Quaas and George Beasley.

Nominations must be submitted by December 6 on the CRS site.