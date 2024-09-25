‘Kramer & Jess’ To Stay On Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 In Multiyear Deal

Audacy has announced a multiyear contract extension with Steve Kramer and Jessica Dutra, co-hosts of Baltimore’s Kramer & Jess on Mix 106.5 (WWMX). The duo have been partnered for morning drive on the station since 2020.

Kramer previously worked in markets such as Florida, San Diego, and Phoenix, including at Audacy’s KMLE Country 107.9. He also hosts the Certified Mama’s Boy podcast. Before joining Audacy, Dutra was a co-host, producer, and social media coordinator for Geena The Latina and Frankie on Channel 933 in San Diego.

Earlier this year, Kramer & Jess were featured by Radio Ink for their powerful on-air response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Audacy Baltimore Senior Vice President and Market Manager Tracy Brandys commented, “I am thrilled that we have successfully extended Kramer & Jess. This morning duo’s outstanding talent and dynamic presence have truly made a remarkable impact in Baltimore, and I am confident that our listeners will continue enjoying and engaging with their entertaining show.”

Steve Kramer said, “We’ve worked hard the last four years and have created a cool community here in Baltimore. We’re excited to grow with Audacy and connect with Maryland listeners for years to come. Thanks to the whole team for believing in us!”

Jessica Dutra added, “I’m so grateful for our strong relationship with Baltimore. Our listeners have been a part of some of our biggest milestones, including my engagement and wedding. I’m so excited to continue waking up with Baltimore and building our connection!”