Alpha Media Lifts Kevin Washington to Lead Dayton Operations

Alpha Media has promoted Kevin “Kev Nash” Washington to Operations Manager for its five Dayton, OH stations. Washington has spent more than 20 years with Alpha Dayton, most recently as the Assistant Program Director and Promotions Director for the cluster.

He will officially step into the role on October 1, assisting in the running of Hot 102.9 (WDHT), 92.1 WROU, 92.9 Jack FM (WGTZ), 101.5 Hank FM (WCLI), and ESPN-WING 1410 (WING-AM). Washington also co-hosts The Justin Kinner Show on WING and leads The 937 Soundcheck on Sundays on WDHT.

Alpha Media SVP/Market Manager Brett Beshore “I’m thrilled to be promoting Kevin into this pivotal role with Alpha Dayton. He’s consistently demonstrated strong commitment to the organization’s values and goals, delivering exceptional results with everything he’s undertaken. There’s no one more deserving. He’s the absolute best choice to lead our highly talented team with our heritage brands.”

Kevin Washington added, “I’m excited to take on this new role with Alpha Media. We have great stations in the market and greater people inside the building. I’m looking forward to this next chapter.”