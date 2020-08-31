Charm City Getting New Morning Show

Mix 106.5 (WWMX-FM), Baltimore welcomes Kramer & Jess September 14. Steve Kramer and Jessica Dutra both recently worked at KHTS-FM in San Diego.

“Kramer and Jess are both optimistic, energetic and downright entertaining,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM, Entercom Baltimore. “Their undeniable passion will be a welcomed addition to our morning drive and we look forward to introducing them to our audience, both locally and nationally.”

The pairing will also be featured in a companion podcast Kramer and Jess Uncensored.