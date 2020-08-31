Jekalyn Carr Joins Westwood One

Singer, author, motivational speaker Jekalyn Carr will host a new syndicated radio show. Winning with Jekalyn Carr will launch Labor Day, September 7 on the Westwood One Network.

The program will feature music fitting Inspirational and Urban formats, interviews, features and lifestyle content. The hour-long daily program and two-hour long weekend program will feature an audio and video premiere Labor Day.

Carr, 23, has been nominated four times for a Grammy and she was included in the 29th annual “Ebony Power 100” list.