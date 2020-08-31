VSiN Closes Deal With BetRivers

VSiN, has agreed to a multi-year agreement with Rush Street Interactive, operator of BetRiver.com for a new program. Rush Hour will originate from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the first national sports betting show out of Illinois with our friends at BetRivers,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “Not only because of the importance of the Illinois sports betting market, but also because Chicago was the birthplace of VSiN and a place so many of us on the team have called home over the years.”

The cross-platform program, that will run 6-7 PM CT Weekdays, premiers September 1.