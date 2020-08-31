Tejeda Joins SoundExhange

Former Entercom Communications VP Esther-Mireya Tejeda has been hired by SoundExhange as as chief marketing and communications officer.

Tejeda will report to SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe who said the music industry is at a pivotal point, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the rules and so much at stake for creators of all types. “Esther brings a unique blend of experience, talent, and ability to find innovative solutions that will enable SoundExchange to drive positive change in the industry and advocate on behalf of music creators. I’m thrilled to welcome Esther as part of our team.”