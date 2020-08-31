Advertiser Pulls Ads Over Protest Comments

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin canceled all of its advertising on WIBA-AM in Madison after Conservative talker Vicki McKenna defended 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was charged with intentional and reckless homicide after a shooting incident during a Kenosha, WI protest. Two people were killed. On her show, McKenna said Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. McKenna also encouraged “patriots” and “militia” members to get their guns and ammo and head to Kenosha to defend life and property.

You can listen to the audio HERE

Group Health Cooperative Chief Business Development Officer Allan Wearing told the paper McKenna had the right to say what she wanted to say about the Kenosha protests. And he had the right to pull his funding from her radio station. “There should be some consequences. This was over the top.”

McKenna’s show airs on WISN-AM in Milwaukee and WIBA-AM in Madison.