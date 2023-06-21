After 20-Plus Years, ‘The Schnitt Show’ Will End

Starting July 28th, Todd Schnitt will discontinue hosting The Schnitt Show to focus exclusively on The MJ Morning Show aired on Beasley Media Group’s WRBQ in Tampa. The Schnitt Show initially premiered on Newstalk WIOD/Miami in October 2001 and expanded to flagship WFLA/Tampa in January 2002, eventually achieving national syndication across more than 75 markets.

Of the change, Schnitt said, “For over 20 years, I have been working two daily jobs. The time has come for me to focus my full energies on The MJ Morning Show. This is bittersweet as it has been a joy and privilege to host The Schnitt Show and I am forever grateful to our affiliates, sponsors, partners, and most importantly our listeners for supporting the show for so many years.”

“How many people in the history of radio have hosted two-daily, drive time shows, targeting two completely different audiences, and doing it successfully for over two decades? The answer is virtually no one else,” said Peter Kosann, Founder/CEO of Compass Media Networks. “Kudos to Todd for his work ethic, creativity, ingenuity, and talent. It has been an honor to serve as Todd’s syndication partner all these years and we look forward to working with him on this next chapter.”

“The hallmark of The Schnitt Show was prioritizing the most impactful stories of the day and delivering it with a sense of urgency and entertaining personality -driven opinion,” said Executive Producer Sue Treccase. “No one delivers theater of the mind, especially in moments of crisis and confusion, better than Todd Schnitt. I will miss serving as executive producer and thank our listeners and partners for their steadfast support and kindness.”