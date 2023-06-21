Audacy, Pineapple Street, and Menjivar Keep It ‘Classy’

Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios has launched a new original podcast series called Classy with Jonathan Menjivar. The eight-part series, hosted by Jonathan Menjivar, explores the class divides in society that are often difficult to discuss but cannot be ignored. The series launched with the first two episodes on June 21, 2023, and will release one episode per week until August 2.

Menjivar, a senior producer at Pineapple Street Studios known for his work on shows like Project Unabom and The Clearing, brings together surprising stories, uncomfortable interviews, and engaging segments to delve into how class influences various aspects of our lives.

The host’s own working-class background serves as a central theme, featuring interviews with his family members and original reporting on how one of America’s first reality TV shows played an unexpected role in his family’s history.

“Classy is a deeply personal exploration of a topic I’ve long been privately wrestling with my whole life, and I’ve been fascinated to see the ways that it impacts other people all up and down the class spectrum,” said Menjivar. “Some of it is deeply profound, some of it is profoundly silly – and I think it’s going to really resonate with folks.”

“After so many years behind the scenes making some of podcasting’s best and biggest shows, Jonathan jumping on the mic is so exciting,” said Max Linsky, co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios. “And I’m so proud of him and the team for creating this show in particular. There’s a reason this is a topic so many people avoid—it’s uncomfortable. And yet they’ve found a way to work through that discomfort and get to a place where we can all think, laugh, and look square at a topic we so rarely do.”