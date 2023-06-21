Dougherty, Davenport, & Slay Stay In The Zone In Nashville

Cumulus Media’s sports/talk 104.5 The Zone (WGFX) in Nashville announced the multi-year renewal of its afternoon show, 3HL, on Wednesday. The renewal ensures that the show’s team of Brent Dougherty, Dawn Davenport, and Ron Slay will continue to provide sports coverage, insights, and entertainment to Nashville and Middle Tennessee sports fans.

Dougherty is a prominent figure in Nashville’s sports scene, Davenport brings her expertise in SEC college football, and Slay is a former SEC Player of the Year for the University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball team.

In a joint statement, Cumulus Nashville Market Manager Allison Warren and WGFX PD Paul Mason remarked, “Today, we celebrate the powerhouse trio Brent Dougherty, Dawn Davenport, and Ron Slay. They have proven time and again to be a driving force behind 104.5 The Zone’s success, dominating the ratings and capturing the hearts of our listeners. They have an undeniable chemistry—a lightning-in-a-bottle connection that brings our audience together. We are grateful to our clients, who have become our biggest fans, for choosing this remarkable station and these influential personalities to support their local businesses.”

Dougherty said, “I’m so blessed to be able to work with incredibly talented people at 104.5 The Zone. Being able to push the 3HL path long-term and do it with my teammates and friends in the best city with the best listeners in the country is such a blessing.”

Davenport added, “It’s not very often you find the chemistry and culture that we are lucky enough to have right now at the Zone and on 3HL. We have the best listeners in the country, and I’m so excited our team will be together for the foreseeable future!”