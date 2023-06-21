Johnnie D To Program Two In St. Louis

Audacy has appointed Johnnie D as the Brand Manager of Hot 104.1 (WHHL) and 96.3 The Lou (WFUN) in St. Louis. With over 15 years of experience in the radio industry, Johnnie D has worked at prominent stations such as HOT 97 (WQHT) in New York, Power 92.3 (WPWX) in Chicago, WPGC 95.5 in Washington D.C., and V-103 (WVAZ) in Atlanta. He recently served as the Program Director of 107.5 WGCI in Chicago.

“Johnnie’s experience managing a leading Hip-Hop brand in a major market will enable him to position these two local favorites for consistent success,” said Audacy St. Louis Market Manager Becky Domyan. “We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard WHHL and WFUN.”

“I am super excited to work and grow my career with Audacy and oversee WHHL and WFUN,” said Johnnie D. “In this chapter of my career, I was seeking an opportunity that would lead to career growth and let me be an innovative Brand Manager. The decision was easy, as the leadership team at Audacy St. Louis believed in my vision and presented me with a clear plan to achieve my career goals. I want to thank the Audacy leadership team, including Reggie Rouse, Dave Richards, Becky Domyan, and Steve Moore for giving me this grand opportunity. This is the beginning of the great success story I will build at WHHL and WFUN in St. Louis.”