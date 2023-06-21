‘Keyshawn, JWill, and Max’ Reportedly Done After More ESPN Cuts

ESPN is canceling its national morning radio show, Keyshawn, JWill, and Max, as part of the company’s restructuring plan, according to a Wednesday report in the New York Post. The move would come as part of Disney’s significant restructuring and lay-offs, especially at the ESPN arm.

Radio Ink reached out to ESPN for comment on the potential end of Keyshawn, JWill, and Max and is still awaiting a response.

The move doesn’t necessarily mean that featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, or Max Kellerman will be let go, but Kellerman’s future is uncertain as his TV program is planned to be replaced by The Pat McAfee Show in the same time slot. ESPN is expected to buy out some deals as part of the upcoming layoffs.

There are rumors Johnson could potentially join FS1’s Undisputed as a replacement for Shannon Sharpe. Williams, whose contract ends in the summer, may have a different role if he stays with ESPN. The layoffs were initially targeted for the end of June but may extend into the following weeks.

ESPN aims to save behind-the-scenes jobs by focusing on non-needle-moving talent when contracts expire. The recent organizational changes at ESPN include giving more power to Norby Williamson, who will oversee the NFL, and streamlining decision-making under Burke Magnus and Jimmy Pitaro. The cancellation of the morning show aligns with ESPN’s focus on podcasting over radio.