FCC Online License Systems Back Up After 11 Days

The Federal Communications Commission has announced that most of its online systems, including the Universal Licensing System, Tower Construction Notification System, E-106 System, and Antenna Structure Registration System, are now operational after more than 11 days of technical issues.

The FCC has extended the deadlines for regulatory filings that were due between June 9 and June 29 until Friday, June 30, to accommodate the downtime and anticipated high traffic volumes. The extension does not apply to comment or filing dates outside of this period.

The FCC reminds submitters that statutory filing deadlines cannot be waived but considers the commission open for filings with statutory deadlines starting from June 30. Special Temporary Authorities expiring between June 9 and June 29 will now expire on June 30. While most STA applications should be filed electronically, emergency STA requests can be initially submitted by phone or email.

Unfortunately, the query download feature in ULS and ASR remains unavailable. The FCC will provide updates when it becomes available again.