European Athletics Creates A.I. Clone For Commentary

The European Broadcasting Union has been putting artificial intelligence to work for some of the commentary for this month’s European Athletics Team Championships. The AI is utilizing the cloned voice of British commentator and former athlete Hannah England to convert a 24-hour live blog into an audio stream.

The team athletics event is running until June 25 in Chorzow, Poland, as part of the multi-sport European Games. The EBU views this AI-powered audio innovation as an opportunity to test the latest AI technology and showcase its effective use within a supervised framework, providing viewers with more options to follow the sport.

“I am excited to work with European Athletics and the EBU to explore using AI to bring even more content to our fans, speaking with one voice,” said England in the EBU’s statement.