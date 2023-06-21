DMR/Interactive Lifts COO Curran To CEO

DMR/Interactive, a strategic marketing agency specializing in the North American radio industry, has announced the appointment of Andrew Curran as its new CEO, effective from July 1. He will succeed Tripp Eldredge, the current CEO, who will continue as Chairman.

Curran, who has been with the company since 2013, previously served as President and COO. He holds a degree from Boston College and an MBA from Thomas More University. Curran has previous experience with ESPN Radio and iHeartMedia.

“Since Catherine Jung launched our first campaign, we have been helping clients build relationships with the heavy listeners who matter most. As technology accelerates and audiences engage with content across multiple platforms, this philosophy becomes even more important and Andrew keeps us focused,” says Tony Bannon, VP of marketing strategy with DMR/Interactive.

Curran shared, “I’ve been here for 20 years and I’m just getting started. We have an incredible team, we work with great clients and I’m ready to go.”