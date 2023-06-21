Beasley’s Preston & Steve Bag Blood For Philly

The 18th Annual “I Bleed For Preston & Steve” Blood Drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, successfully collected 1,169 blood donations to support individuals in need in the Delaware Valley. The daylong live broadcast featured talent from Beasley Media Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR including The Preston & Steve Show, Pierre Robert, Brent Porche, and Jacky Bam Bam, who stayed up all night to assist.

The event, held on June 16 at Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia and The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, surpassed last year’s donation total by 210 pints and marked the first time the event exceeded 1,000 donations since 2019. Additionally, 123 first-time blood donors participated in the drive.