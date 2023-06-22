NAB Show Named A Top 100 US Trade Show

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Wednesday that the NAB Show in Las Vegas has been ranked as one of the top trade shows in the United States. This recognition will be honored by Trade Show Executive at their Gold 100 Awards & Summit, which is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 15 in San Diego, California.

The Gold 100 honoree list recognizes the 100 largest trade shows in the U.S. that occurred in 2022. The NAB Show’s ranking will be revealed during the Summit. The event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders to discuss concepts, ideas, and case studies to propel the industry forward.

Trade Show Executive Editor-in-Chief Gabrielle Weiss said, “A heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees. Their win was a massive undertaking in 2022 and we look forward to celebrating these honorees in September. After our record-breaking Fastest 50 class of 2022, we are excited to recognize and celebrate the trade shows that represent the biggest and best of our industry with our Gold 100 program.”