New England Inspector Shotwell Leaving Spectrum

Bob Shotwell, Alternative Broadcast Inspector and owner of Spectrum Investigative Services, will retire on July 1. Vermont Broadcasters Chip Morgan and Maria Slattery will assume ownership of Spectrum at that time. Bob has held various positions in the broadcasting industry, including announcer, chief engineer, corporate director of engineering, consultant, corporate officer, and station owner.

Shotwell has been associated with Spectrum Investigative Services, which conducts Alternative Broadcast Inspections in New England and Florida through State Broadcast Associations under the FCC ABIP program since 2003. He became the owner of the firm in 2004. During his tenure, Shotwell conducted more than 2,400 radio and TV ABIP inspections.

Shotwell has held an FCC First Class License since 1976, along with a General RadioTelephone License and Ship Radar Endorsements. He is a senior member of The Society of Broadcast Engineers and a charter member of The National Association of Radio and Telecommunications Engineers.