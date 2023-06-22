Jeffries Steps In As Results’ OM After Boris’ Passing

Results Radio LLC has hired JJ Jeffries as the Operations Manager and Program Director for its 4-station cluster in Chico, California. He will replace Paul Boris, who passed away unexpectedly in May.

Jeffries will oversee 92.7 BOB-FM (KBQB), Power 102.1 (KCEZ), 106.7 Z-Rock (KRQR), and Thunder 100.7 (KTHU). Jeffries, a programming veteran, brings extensive experience in various formats and has worked as a VP of Programming, consultant, and news anchor.

Shakes commented, “JJ impressed us with his listening insights, thoughts on coaching and leadership, audience development, and ideas to lead our amazing Z-Rock. He’s multi-talented. Rocky and I are excited about the fun ahead for our talented and driven Chico cluster programming team.”

Jeffries added, “I am grateful for this opportunity! From the very start, I liked my conversations with the team of Dave, Rocky, and Jack. Working with their rich experience and knowledge of the radio business will be of great benefit to me. Results Radio is a well-run group and a great fit for my skill set. I am excited to get started”