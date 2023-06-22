AMFA Senators Say AM/FM Radio ‘Un-American’

As the American Music Fairness Act sputters out in Congress, Variety has once again published a guest column in support of taxing local radio. This time, it’s AMFA co-sponsors Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) saying radio stations should be slapped with additional fees in the course of providing a public service.

Unlike the first Variety op-ed from SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe, which attempted to appeal to small broadcasters to turn on the NAB and corporate radio, Sens. Padilla and Blackburn take their argument to the public. According to the Senators, radio’s, “unfortunate status quo is not just outdated, it’s un-American. The dignity of hard work and a fair paycheck in return – that’s a fundamentally American belief worth fighting for.”

They immediately follow this in the next paragraph by saying, “We also recognize the vital role that broadcast radio serves in local communities.”

The pair go on to claim that because the US doesn’t make radio stations pay extra royalties, other countries are depriving American artists of $200 million that, “could ultimately flow back into the American economy.”

The AMFA has been running out of steam since the Act’s main support group, musicFIRST, experienced a sudden change in leadership.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, the Local Radio Freedom Act, which would protect broadcasters from any additional fees, continues to pick up supporters who believe in radio. The LRFA’s 188 cosponsors in the House and 23 in the Senate overshadow the AMFA.