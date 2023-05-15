musicFIRST Gets New Leaders In Fight For Radio Fees

The pro-recording artist rights coalition musicFIRST has announced the departure of its Chairman Joe Crowley. No reason was stated for his leaving. In Crowley’s place, the organization announced former Arkansas Senator Mark Pryor and DC strategist Will Moschella as Co-Chairmen.

Over the past two years under Crowley, musicFIRST has taken great strides to codify extra performance fees for AM/FM broadcasters, including work on the American Music Fairness Act. AMFA was reintroduced in February by Representatives Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the House of Representatives and Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in the Senate. The legislation would bring radio in line with all other music platforms that already pay artists for the use of their music.

Of his new role, Pryor said, “I love music and the music industry is a big driver of the U.S. economy. It is important we make the music ecosystem as healthy and robust as we can. I’m honored to get the chance to lead this next phase in the fight for music fairness, and look forward to building on our movement’s incredible momentum and making the American Music Fairness Act the law of the land in 2023.”

In a press release, musicFIRST thanked Crowley, “for his lifetime of leadership and fierce advocacy on behalf of artists, as he now hands the baton to the coalition’s new leadership for the final leg of the race.”