Library of Congress Preserves Black Women In Radio

The Radio Preservation Society has partnered with Black Women in Radio to permanently archive the careers of some of the industry’s most influential figures in the Library of Congress for posterity.

Black Women in Radio’s Distinguished Inaugural 30 recognizes a group of women who have made significant contributions to the radio industry. Felèsha Love, the founder and president of BWIR, started the organization due to the lack of representation women receive in the radio industry. The first class met in Washington, DC last week for the official ceremony and a tour of the White House.

The BWIR National Historic Collection and Oral History Project has documented radio career contributions and legacies, with over 150 hours of sound.

The Inaugural class of 39 is:

Angela Greene

Angela Stribling

Angela Yee

Ann Tripp

Belinda “BP” Parker

Bioncé Foxx

Bonnie Deshong

Carla Ferrell

Carol Blackmon

Cathy Hughes

Cortney Hicks

Dede Mcguire

Dyana Williams

Edie Anderson

Egypt Sherrod

Felèsha Love

First Lady

Frankie Darcell

Chatty Hattie Leeper

Helen R. Little

Jasmine Sanders

Joyce Littel

Karen M. Turner

Kesha Monk

Michel Wright

Michelle Meeks

Mütter Evans

Olivia Fox

Pat Prescott

Patty Jackson

Rashan Ali

Rene Miller

Sasha The Diva

Shirley Strawberry

Big Sue Purnell

Supa Cindy

Tammi Mac

Tammie Holland

Vy Higginsen