Library of Congress Preserves Black Women In Radio

The Radio Preservation Society has partnered with Black Women in Radio to permanently archive the careers of some of the industry’s most influential figures in the Library of Congress for posterity.
Black Women in Radio’s Distinguished Inaugural 30 recognizes a group of women who have made significant contributions to the radio industry. Felèsha Love, the founder and president of BWIR, started the organization due to the lack of representation women receive in the radio industry. The first class met in Washington, DC last week for the official ceremony and a tour of the White House.
The BWIR National Historic Collection and Oral History Project has documented radio career contributions and legacies, with over 150 hours of sound.
The Inaugural class of 39 is:
- Angela Greene
- Angela Stribling
- Angela Yee
- Ann Tripp
- Belinda “BP” Parker
- Bioncé Foxx
- Bonnie Deshong
- Carla Ferrell
- Carol Blackmon
- Cathy Hughes
- Cortney Hicks
- Dede Mcguire
- Dyana Williams
- Edie Anderson
- Egypt Sherrod
- Felèsha Love
- First Lady
- Frankie Darcell
- Chatty Hattie Leeper
- Helen R. Little
- Jasmine Sanders
- Joyce Littel
- Karen M. Turner
- Kesha Monk
- Michel Wright
- Michelle Meeks
- Mütter Evans
- Olivia Fox
- Pat Prescott
- Patty Jackson
- Rashan Ali
- Rene Miller
- Sasha The Diva
- Shirley Strawberry
- Big Sue Purnell
- Supa Cindy
- Tammi Mac
- Tammie Holland
- Vy Higginsen