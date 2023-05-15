Black Broadcasters Push Congress For AM In EVs

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) is the latest to join the broad coalition of organizations and causes pushing to keep AM radio in America’s automobiles. Last week, NABOB sent a letter to Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-4), Chairman of the House Congressional Black Caucus, requesting his support.

The letter advocates for AM’s continued availability, stating that the band is an important medium for delivering culturally relevant content that is often missing from other formats. It is also important in promoting diversity and inclusivity in media and reinforces the dominance of mainstream media outlets.

The letter also highlights that many AM radio stations are locally owned and operated, providing a voice for underrepresented groups, promoting local businesses, and advocating for social justice and civil rights. AM plays a vital role in providing African American communities with religious and cultural programming, fostering a sense of community, and providing a critical source of local news and information accessible to those who may not have reliable internet access or cannot afford subscription services.

Additionally, AM radio stations form the backbone of the emergency alert system during times of emergency and natural disasters. The letter asks for help conveying to auto manufacturers the importance of AM broadcast radio to African Americans across the US and maintaining it in the dashboard of EVs made in America.