ARN Boasts Five Top Podcasts In Australia In April

ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia continues to lead the country’s podcast market, with five of the top podcasts in Australia in the April Australian Podcast Ranker. Audioboom’s true-crime podcast Casefile is back on top as the most listened-to podcast with 962,509 listeners and 2.6 million monthly downloads.

The Imperfects sits #5 overall with 491,339 listeners and 1.1 million monthly downloads. The Kyle & Jackie O Show was #6 overall with 454,930 listeners and 2.6 million monthly downloads.

Life Uncut with Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne came in at #8 overall with 376,408 listeners and 1.6 million monthly downloads. Stuff You Should Know finished ARN’s top tenners at #9 with 329,646 listeners and over 2.4 million downloads.

ARN’s Head of Digital Audio, Corey Layton, said, “After 36 consecutive rankers at #1, the engagement of our podcast network continues to thrive with more podcast hits over 1m+ monthly downloads than any other publisher. There is so much yet to come for the network in 2023 and beyond.”