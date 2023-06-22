Bri Bagwell Shows Off Tour Life In ‘Only Vans’

Country artist Bri Bagwell is launching a new podcast called Only Vans. The podcast will feature entertaining and heartfelt interviews with artists, conducted by Bri while on the road from inside her tour van. Only Vans debuts on June 26.

The first episode will feature Jaret Reddick from Bowling for Soup with iconic Texas singer-songwriter Helene Cronin joining episode two. Bagwell wanted to create a show that offered a different format from traditional interviews. Only Vans promises to bring a mix of guests in a relaxed environment for conversations where insider knowledge can flow freely.

“Coming from someone who appears weekly on podcasts, I wanted to make one of my own that felt less structured,” Bagwell explains. “Less ‘How did you get your start in the music business’ and more ‘How many strange Instagram messages do you get requesting pictures of your feet’? We often don’t get to be freely open about the weird experiences of our lives, and it’s easier to open up when it’s something that I’ve been through, too.”