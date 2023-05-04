Programmer and OM Paul Boris Passes at 43

Results Radio announced the sudden and unexpected passing of Paul Boris after a medical emergency on Wednesday. He was 43 years old. Since 2017, Boris served as the Operations Manager at Results’ Chico, CA cluster, overseeing KBQB, KCEZ, KRQR, and KTHU. He was also KRQR’s PD. Before his time at Results, Boris held programming roles at iHeart Sacramento, New Northwest Broadcasters in Anchorage, and KMHL in Marshall, MO.

Results Radio SVP Dave Shakes said, “All of us at Results are in shock, and I know Paul’s many friends across the industry will join us in mourning his loss”. President and CEO Jack Fritz said, “We have lost a colleague, a friend, a member of our Results Radio family, and one of the hardest working broadcasters we’ll ever have the honor to know. May he rest in peace”.