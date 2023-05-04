Radio One Charlotte Mixing Up Their Morning Drive

Matt Harris will continue as lead on the new show, with the addition of co-hosts Liz Drabick and JD Hanks. Drabick is returning to WLNK, where she started her broadcasting career as an intern 20 years ago. Since then she has radio and TV experience in Baltimore and Washington, DC. JD Hanks comes to Charlotte from Miami, where he was Imaging Producer for The Mix Group.

WLNK Program Director Neal Sharpe shared, “I’m excited about the evolution of mornings for Mix 107.9, and Ramona Holloway’s transition into her new role as Community Affairs Manager for the Radio One Charlotte cluster. The Morning Mix with Matt Harris & Friends will feature fun conversation with their unique take on everyday life with Matt as the ringleader.”