iHeart & Therapist Team For ‘You Need To Hear This’

Therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab is launching a new health and relationship podcast called You Need to Hear This with iHeartPodcasts. Set to debut on May 11, the podcast aims to provide guidance on setting boundaries, improving relationships, and finding peace of mind in daily life.

Tawwab is the founder of Kaleidoscope Counseling and has been a guest on Red Table Talk, The Breakfast Club, Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CBS This Morning. You Need To Hear This will offer action plans and emotional support to influential guests and callers, sharing simple steps that can lead to significant changes.