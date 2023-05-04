Kennedy Leaves NPR For Vox, Explained

NPR’s Miranda Kennedy is joining Vox as the executive producer for the company’s flagship daily news podcast and radio show, Today, Explained. In her new role, Kennedy will oversee the show’s editorial team, collaborate with hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King, and manage Today, Explained‘s presence on public radio stations nationwide.

Kennedy brings over 15 years of experience from NPR, where she served as a reporter, editor, and, most recently, Supervising Senior Editor of Morning Edition. Notably, she played a crucial role in launching and shaping the sound and format of NPR’s hugely successful daily news podcast Up First. Kennedy will assume her position on May 30th.

“Miranda is an experienced leader with a track record of excellence in audio journalism, and we could not be more excited to have her at Vox,” said Vox Executive Director for Audio Katherine Wells. “We look forward to partnering with her on Today, Explained as we continue the show’s mission of explaining the news to audiences across the country.”