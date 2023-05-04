iHeart NYC Announces 2023 KTUphoria Lineup

iHeartMedia NYC’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU) has announced the lineup for its annual summer concert, KTUphoria. Kylie Minogue will headline the June 17 event, with performances from Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, and Ally Brooke. KTU is throwing a free Countdown to KTUphoria pre-party on June 10, with DJ sets and special artist appearances.

“KTUphoria continues to be the must-see summer kick-off event each year,” said WKTU PD Chris Conley. “We cannot wait to celebrate the beginning of the summer of 2023 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.”