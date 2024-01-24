CRS To Honor Country Radio Humanitarians Leary and Warren

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the latest recipients of the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award, recognizing Tim Leary of Hubbard Broadcasting’s New Country 103.1 (WIRK) in West Palm Beach, FL, and Storme Warren of TuneIn’s The BIG 615.

This award isn’t bestowed annually, but based on merit, to individuals who exhibit a deep commitment to community service and humanitarian efforts. The award, named after Tom Rivers, a former CRB Board member known for his exemplary public service at stations such as WQYK and WUSN, honors those in Country radio who embody a spirit of community service and humanitarianism.

Tim Leary, who co-hosts WIRK’s Tim & Chelsea Morning Show, boasts more than two decades of public service, particularly through his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America as an Assistant Scoutmaster. Beyond scouting, Leary has been instrumental in combating hunger and supporting breast cancer research, notably through initiatives like WIRK’s Friends Feeding Friends food drive and the Tats for Ta-Tas campaign.

In March 2023, Radio Ink talked with Leary about how Tim & Chelsea used radio to grant a dying mother’s final wish.

Warren has been significantly involved in numerous charitable initiatives, including The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, Operation Song, and ACM Lifting Lives. Throughout his career, Warren has played a key role in various philanthropic activities, helping raise nearly $50 million for various causes.

CRB Awards Committee Chair Beverlee Brannigan commented, “The fact that the awards committee selected two winners this year is a testament to radio’s commitment to local communities. Both Storme and Tim are personalities who are all-in on caring and taking action. This is the first time two individuals have been honored for this award; their outstanding humanitarian efforts have set the bar high.”