Dying Mom’s Wish Granted By WIRK Morning Show

Earlier in March, New Country 103.1 (WIRK) in West Palm Beach, FL’s ‘Tim & Chelsea in the Morning’ received a call from a listener asking for their help. The listener’s 46-year-old friend, Jennifer, is a mother in the final stages of a fight with terminal cancer and she had one final wish – to meet firefighters. What happened next is a great example of what happens with radio meets community. Radio Ink talked with co-host Tim Leary.

Radio Ink: Is there a story behind Jennifer’s firefighter wish?

Tim Leary: Jennifer’s brother was a firefighter who passed. But it was also kind of a joke with her, because she liked this firefighter calendar. Joking “where are my hot firefighters? So when Kathleen called in about this, Chelsea and I talked about it and decided we just have to get a crap ton of firefighters.

Radio Ink: And your listeners, how did they respond?

Tim Leary: The listeners were 100% supportive. They shared the message all over social media. They were calling saying, “Hey, I know so and so.” “We’re going to pass this along to this person.” Anybody who knew a firefighter who heard it, got on the phone, got on social and said, “This is what Tim & Chelsea are doing. You need to be a part of this.” In fact, what was amazing is one of the listeners who was a firefighter, I think he was there, actually sent the message to his chief, the chief of West Palm Beach Fire. and she forwarded it to Indian River. So all the firefighters were sharing it as well too. So it was, for lack of a better phrase, tremendous organized chaos for a week and a half.

Radio Ink: So what happened the day of?

Tim Leary: Chelsea had asked me that morning, “Well, what do you think we’ll have?” I don’t know. I think if we have a truck and a handful of firefighters, that would be just wonderful. So when we rolled up to that clubhouse and we saw more than 10 fire vehicles out there, and my PD says 40, I’ll go with over 30, firefighters, that was special. There was Martin County, St. Lucie County, West Palm Beach County. Even a firefighter from New York City who was at 9/11.

Radio Ink: Oh, wow. From New York City?

Tim Leary: I said why are you here? He said, “I was down here on business and I heard you guys talking about it on the radio and something inside me said I had to be here. So I rearranged my plans so I could be here today.” I mean, these are leaders of fire departments that are just dropping what they’re doing and coming up to make this special for Jennifer. It was absolutely humbling.

Every firefighter went up, held her hand, and talked with her. She just turned 46, and so all the firefighters formed a circle around her and sang Happy Birthday. Halfway through the song and I noticed Kathleen, her friend, had reached up and wiped a single tear off of Jennifer’s cheek that was coming down her face. It made it much more special for Jennifer that so many people came from all over South Florida to support her and wish her the best.

Radio Ink: Bringing the community together like this is at the core of radio – what advice does this inspire you to give to any other shows, hosts, or talent?

Tim Leary: Keep your eyes open and listen to your listeners. When they tell you about something that’s happening in their lives or something that’s happening in their community, take a look at it. I mean, from the moment Chelsea and I heard about Jennifer, we were in. We formulated it live on the air. That’s the advice: listen to what your listeners are telling you. Be a part of the community.