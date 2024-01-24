Robin Hilton Back In Host Chair For NPR’s ‘All Songs Considered’

Long-serving All Songs Considered contributor Robin Hilton has been named the show’s new host by NPR Music. Hilton’s focus will be steering the show into its next phase, emphasizing new music curation and artist conversations.

Hilton’s career in radio began at an NPR member station at the age of 19. He later joined Morning Edition as a production assistant, eventually moving to All Songs Considered as an assistant producer in 2001. He served as the show’s co-host for a period starting in 2008 with Bob Boilen.

Hilton’s journey with NPR Music includes a significant stint as supervising producer and a member of the NPR Music management team until 2021, when he transitioned to the role of senior producer for podcasts. He also helped with the creation and naming of NPR’s famed “Tiny Desk” concert series.

NPR Vice President of Visuals and Music Strategy Keith Jenkins commented, “It’s amazing having Robin back…So much has changed since All Songs debuted, but Robin has the ability to help our audience connect the dots from then to now to the future. With Robin at the helm, All Songs will continue to bring the essence of NPR Music, a celebration of new music discovery, to audiences everywhere.”

Hilton said, “All Songs Considered has always been a passion project — we just wanted to share and talk about the music and artists we love and, above all else, have a lot of fun with it. I’m thrilled — and grateful — for the chance to lead the show in this next chapter, with more curation, conversations, and musical companionship.”