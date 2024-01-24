Association of Independents in Radio Elects Five To Board

The Association of Independents in Radio recently concluded its largest Board elections in both member engagement and voting turnout. The newly elected Board will begin its three-year term in March after working with the current board to ensure a smooth transition.

Individual members elected to the AIR Board include former Pushkin Industries VP of Content and Production Mia Lobel, independent audio producer and community organizer Will Coley, and Vox Audio Director of Audio Engineering Rob Byers. Organizational members are Black Podcasters Association founder Corey Gumbs and Podcast Allies CEO Elaine Appleton Grant.

AIR Executive Director Keisha Salmon said, “This election has not only showcased the vibrant and engaged membership within AIR but has set a new standard for participation in our organization. We are incredibly proud of the diversity of voices that have contributed to this process, and we look forward to harnessing this energy to drive innovation and equity in the audio space.”

Board Co-President Emily Kwong commented, “We are astonished and humbled by the level of engagement in this year’s election. The statements of these 17 candidates were filled with passion. They remind us why AIR’s mission is more important than ever.”