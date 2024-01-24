Roy Laughlin To Join Benztown For Promo Talk At Radiodays

Renowned radio strategist and former KIIS General Manager Roy Laughlin is joining Benztown President Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes for a promotions strategy session at Radiodays Europe during this year’s event in Munich, Germany, from March 17-19.

Laughlin will share his expertise in branding, event marketing, and promotions. His strategic initiatives, such as the Wango Tango music festival, Christmas Music on KOST, and the “Pay Your Bills” promotion, significantly boosted the station’s profile.

During his tenure as GM, KIIS was the #1 billing radio station in the US for nine years. Under his leadership as Market Manager for Clear Channel Los Angeles, the cluster of eight stations billed $300 million. After leaving KIIS, Laughlin, along with his brother, founded GAP Broadcasting, acquiring 52 stations from Clear Channel. He also co-founded Rincon Broadcasting with John Hearne and played a significant role in acquiring and enhancing several radio properties, showcasing his deal-making prowess.

Laughlin and Chachi’s session, “Creating Events and Promotions That Transcend the Frequency,” will be held on Monday, March 18. Radiodays Europe, established in 2010, serves as a unique platform for the global radio, podcast, and audio industries.