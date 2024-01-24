SiriusXM’s Pop-up Grammys Channel Returns For 2024 Awards

SiriusXM, in partnership with The Grammys, announces the return of The Grammys Channel for its fourth year. This special pop-up channel will showcase an eclectic mix of music from this year’s nominees, including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Foo Fighters.

This dedicated channel promises an immersive soundtrack featuring music, stories, and insights across diverse categories, including Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees.

Highlighting the New Artist nominees, the channel will feature Coco Jones, the inaugural artist for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Artist Accelerator Program. SiriusXM put Jones’ single “I.C.U.,” from her debut EP “What I Didn’t Tell You,” on accelerated rotation on SiriusXM’s The Heat and Heart & Soul.

The channel will conclude following its broadcast of live red carpet coverage from The Grammys on Sunday, February 4.