Hernandez To Miami

Cox Media Group has hired Raymond Hernandez to oversee WOEX-FM (Exitos 96.5) in Orlando. Hernandez will oversee the day-to-day programming bringing his 30 years experience as one of the top Spanish Programmers in America to the sunshine state.

“Raymond is a strategic, talented and well-respected programmer,” said Chris Eagan, CMG VP of Audience and Operations. “Exitos 96.5 is an extremely important station in CMG’s Orlando portfolio, and we are thrilled to bring in a terrific leader to continue to make this a best-in-class radio station.”

“I’m extremely excited to work with Raymond and watch him lead Exitos 96.5 to even more successes. He is the perfect fit for our station and leadership team,” CMG Orlando Director of Operations, Steve Stewart, stated. “Raymond is really going to elevate all of us!”

Hernandez shared his enthusiasm stating, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Cox Media Group Orlando family and work alongside the highly dedicated and talented team at Exitos 96.5 WOEX. Thank you to Steve Stewart, Jason Meder, and Chris Eagan for the amazing opportunity.”