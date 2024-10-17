Chicago Morning Host Says He Was Fired Over ‘Sleep Issues’

The mystery of why Chicago Classical morning show host Dennis Moore has disappeared from the air has been solved. Moore shared that he has been dismissed from 98.7 WFMT after more than 30 years with the station. He was last heard on-air in March.

Moore began his tenure at Window to the World Communications, Inc. in July 1990 and became host of the WFMT Morning Program in 2018.

In a post on Facebook, he said he was fired following a disagreement over work schedule accommodations. Moore told the Chicago Sun-Times that the conflict arose when he requested accommodations due to “sleep issues” after taking a three-month leave earlier this year under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

He wanted the flexibility to work from his Chicago-area home, which he said would help manage his sleep schedule and eliminate the need to commute. When the station declined his request, Moore was unable to return, leading to his termination. He says his attorney has filed a discrimination complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, citing violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In his post, Dennis Moore blamed much of his interactions with management on another aspect: “Many of my colleagues and I feel that for years now, WWCI’s leadership team and board have clearly prioritized WTTW/Channel 11 over WFMT, and morale at WFMT is lower than I’ve ever seen it.”

“My 30+ years at WFMT — during which I collaborated with so many wonderful colleagues, including Norm Pellegrini and Studs Terkel — were the highlight of my radio career. I will miss those colleagues and all of you, the engaged listeners who made my job worthwhile over the years.”