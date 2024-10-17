SiriusXM Adds ‘Dateline’ True Crime Channel Via NBCUniversal

SiriusXM has expanded its offerings with the launch of two new channels from NBCUniversal News Group: Dateline 24/7 and NBC News NOW. The channels aim to extend access to breaking news, true crime stories, and in-depth reporting across SXM platforms.

These new channels join SiriusXM’s existing NBCUniversal News Group lineup, which includes TODAY Show Radio, CNBC, and MSNBC, which signed a long-term deal with the satellite broadcaster in 2020. The agreement also makes SiriusXM the exclusive advertising representative for podcasts from NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC.

NBC News NOW features anchors like Joe Fryer, Tom Llamas, Hallie Jackson, Kristen Welker, Gadi Schwartz, and Savannah Sellers delivering real-time coverage of domestic and international news, providing SiriusXM subscribers with live journalism from around the world.

For fans of true crime, Dateline 24/7. This nonstop feed of riveting crime mysteries from the popular show Dateline offers compelling investigations and storytelling. Subscribers can tune in via radio or stream it on the SiriusXM app.