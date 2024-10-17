Monty Jett, the ‘Voice of Hilton Head,’ Dies at 76

Monty Jett, a beloved South Carolina radio personality known as the “voice of Hilton Head,” passed away Thursday morning at the age of 76. With more than 30 years on Beaufort County AM airwaves, Jett was a familiar voice to many during their morning commutes.

Jett suffered a heart attack late Wednesday and died hours later, according to his family.

His radio career began at age 15 in 1964 with Monty Jett and the Jet Set in his hometown of Denmark, SC. After moving to the coast, Jett frequently collaborated with local celebrities, including charter captain Fuzzy Davis, for content. He also co-hosted a show with his wife, Boogie on the Beach, later renamed Married with Microphones. Despite being divorced for 10 years, they continued the show together until they eventually remarried.

He would later host Mornings with Monty Jett on The Island 1130 (WHHW-AM), playing standards from Dean Martin and Neil Diamond until the station’s flip to Regional Mexican in 2021. He would continue to host Saturday mornings on Rewind 107.9 (WRWN) in nearby Savannah, GA.

Earlier this year, Jett was honored as the grand marshal of Hilton Head’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He was also recognized by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters with the GAB Spirit Award.

His daughter posted on Facebook, saying, “It is with heavy heart that I share that our dad Monty Jett passed away at 6:00am this morning. He left as if starting his final morning show in the sky – right on time. We know how much you all love him and we’ve been reading your memorials as we kept vigil by his side. He went very peacefully. He brought so much joy to everyone but the biggest joy was time spent with his 5 children, 6 grandkids and 4 great grands and his wife he loved so much he married her twice.”