Rob VanDerbeck Adds Albany To iHeart Market President Duties

iHeartMedia has expanded Rob VanDerbeck’s oversight to Albany, NY. VanDerbeck – who is Market President for Poughkeepsie, NY, and Sussex, NJ – will now serve as Market President for the Upstate cluster’s seven stations across music, talk, and news.

VanDerbeck brings over 26 years of experience in broadcast sales to the role. He joined iHeartMedia in 2012 as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Hudson Valley and Sussex markets, where he played a key role in driving growth. He was promoted to Market President in 2022 for both regions.

Before joining iHeartMedia, VanDerbeck served as Director of Sales at Albany Broadcasting and held the position of Vice President of Sales at Cumulus Broadcast for nearly ten years.

iHeartMedia Upstate New York President Bob Morgan said, “Rob has been exceptional in leading our stations in Poughkeepsie and Sussex, and I am looking forward to working with him as he expands his oversight into the Capital Region.”

VanDerbeck expressed, “I am excited for this next chapter. As a lifelong competitor, I look forward to competing once again in the Albany Market and working alongside our strong, talented team to deliver great results.”