Longtime Charlotte Radio Host Paul Schadt to Retire in 2025

Charlotte radio personality Paul Schadt, co-host of The Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee Morning Show, will retire in February 2025. Schadt’s career spans an impressive 44 years in the area, including 27 years with 96.9 The Kat (WKKT).

Schadt made the announcement on-air during the show. After his retirement, Schadt will continue his involvement with the station as an ambassador, making occasional on-air and in-person appearances.

A 2014 inductee into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, Schadt has received numerous Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards and nominations, as recent as this year. He is the longest-running radio personality in Charlotte and has been the co-host of Racing Country USA for 29 years, maintaining close connections with NASCAR drivers and owners.

Reflecting on his retirement, Schadt said, “This has been the toughest decision of my life by far, because I love what I do. I’m a very lucky guy, I’ve had the most remarkable ‘job’ anyone could ever ask for. Growing up, I never would have believed the people I’d meet and work with, the experiences I’d have, and all the lives I’d get to be a part of every day.”

iHeartMedia Region President Dave Carwile commended Schadt’s legacy, saying, “Paul’s journey from the daily broadcast to a cherished ambassador role is a testament to his unmatched contributions and passion for the industry. While he may no longer be on-air with us every morning, his influence and spirit will continue to guide and inspire listeners and colleagues alike. Congratulations to Paul on this exciting new chapter!”