Academy Reveals 2024 ACM Radio Awards Finalists

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled the nominees for the 2024 ACM Radio Awards as part of the upcoming 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. The winners will be announced before the awards ceremony and honored during the ACM Awards week.
Among the nominees are esteemed personalities and stations in categories such as National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year, featuring The Bobby Bones Show and Nights with Elaina, among others; and Radio Station of the Year across major, large, medium, and small markets, spotlighting stations from Houston to Athens, GA.
The 59th ACM Awards are set to take place on Thursday, May 16, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, streaming live globally on Prime Video.
2024 ACM Radio Award nominees are:
NATIONAL DAILY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- The Bobby Bones Show
- The Highway/Nights with Ania
- Katie & Company
- Nights with Elaina
- The Rob + Holly Show
NATIONAL WEEKLY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
- B-Dub Radio Saturday Night
- Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton
- Hot 30 Countdown with Buzz Brainard
- iHeartCountry House Party
- Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
- The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister – KKWF (Seattle, WA)
- The Jason Pullman Show – KPLX (Dallas, TX)
- Paul Schadt and Sarah Lee in the Morning – WKKT (Charlotte, NC)
- Angie Ward – WUBL (Atlanta, GA)
- The Most Fun Afternoons with Scotty Kay – WUSN (Chicago, IL)
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
- Dale Carter Morning Show – KFKF (Kansas City, MO)
- Anthony – KFRG (Riverside, CA)
- Annie & Cole – WLHK (Indianapolis, IN)
- The Wayne D Show – WSIX (Nashville, TN)
- Jesse & Anna – WUBE (Cincinnati, OH)
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- Drive Home with Jody Jo – KSKS (Fresno, CA)
- Steve & Gina in the Morning – KXKT (Omaha, NE)
- The Doc Show – WGGY (Scranton, PA)
- New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody – WHKO (Dayton, OH)
- Mo & StyckMan – WUSY (Chattanooga, TN)
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- Hilley & Hart – KATI (Jefferson City, MO)
- Liz & Scotty in the Morning – KCLR (Columbia, MO)
- Morning Show with Pat James – KHUT (Hutchinson, KS)
- The Eddie Foxx Show – WKSF (Asheville, NC)
- Steve, Ben, and Nikki – WXBQ (Bristol, VA)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
- KILT (Houston, TX)
- KKWF (Seattle, WA)
- KSON (San Diego, CA)
- WXTU (Philadelphia, PA)
- WYCD (Detroit, MI)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
- KFRG (Riverside, CA)
- KNCI (Sacramento, CA)
- WDSY (Pittsburgh, PA)
- WLHK (Indianapolis, IN)
- WQDR (Raleigh, NC)
- WUBE (Cincinnati, OH)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- KUZZ (Bakersfield, CA)
- KXKT (Omaha, NE)
- WBEE (Rochester, NY)
- WGGY (Scranton, PA)
- WTHT (Portland, ME)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- KATI (Jefferson City, MO)
- KCLR (Columbia, MO)
- WFLS (Fredericksburg, VA)
- WNGC (Athens, GA)
- WRTB (Rockford, IL)
Further announcements regarding the full list of nominations, talent bookings, hosts, performers, and presenters, as well as the schedule for ACM Awards week events, will be made in the coming weeks.