Academy Reveals 2024 ACM Radio Awards Finalists

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled the nominees for the 2024 ACM Radio Awards as part of the upcoming 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. The winners will be announced before the awards ceremony and honored during the ACM Awards week.

Among the nominees are esteemed personalities and stations in categories such as National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year, featuring The Bobby Bones Show and Nights with Elaina, among others; and Radio Station of the Year across major, large, medium, and small markets, spotlighting stations from Houston to Athens, GA.

The 59th ACM Awards are set to take place on Thursday, May 16, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, streaming live globally on Prime Video.

2024 ACM Radio Award nominees are:

NATIONAL DAILY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

The Bobby Bones Show

The Highway/Nights with Ania

Katie & Company

Nights with Elaina

The Rob + Holly Show

NATIONAL WEEKLY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

B-Dub Radio Saturday Night

Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton

Hot 30 Countdown with Buzz Brainard

iHeartCountry House Party

Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister – KKWF (Seattle, WA)

The Jason Pullman Show – KPLX (Dallas, TX)

Paul Schadt and Sarah Lee in the Morning – WKKT (Charlotte, NC)

Angie Ward – WUBL (Atlanta, GA)

The Most Fun Afternoons with Scotty Kay – WUSN (Chicago, IL)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

Dale Carter Morning Show – KFKF (Kansas City, MO)

Anthony – KFRG (Riverside, CA)

Annie & Cole – WLHK (Indianapolis, IN)

The Wayne D Show – WSIX (Nashville, TN)

Jesse & Anna – WUBE (Cincinnati, OH)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

Drive Home with Jody Jo – KSKS (Fresno, CA)

Steve & Gina in the Morning – KXKT (Omaha, NE)

The Doc Show – WGGY (Scranton, PA)

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody – WHKO (Dayton, OH)

Mo & StyckMan – WUSY (Chattanooga, TN)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

Hilley & Hart – KATI (Jefferson City, MO)

Liz & Scotty in the Morning – KCLR (Columbia, MO)

Morning Show with Pat James – KHUT (Hutchinson, KS)

The Eddie Foxx Show – WKSF (Asheville, NC)

Steve, Ben, and Nikki – WXBQ (Bristol, VA)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

KILT (Houston, TX)

KKWF (Seattle, WA)

KSON (San Diego, CA)

WXTU (Philadelphia, PA)

WYCD (Detroit, MI)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

KFRG (Riverside, CA)

KNCI (Sacramento, CA)

WDSY (Pittsburgh, PA)

WLHK (Indianapolis, IN)

WQDR (Raleigh, NC)

WUBE (Cincinnati, OH)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

KUZZ (Bakersfield, CA)

KXKT (Omaha, NE)

WBEE (Rochester, NY)

WGGY (Scranton, PA)

WTHT (Portland, ME)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

KATI (Jefferson City, MO)

KCLR (Columbia, MO)

WFLS (Fredericksburg, VA)

WNGC (Athens, GA)

WRTB (Rockford, IL)

Further announcements regarding the full list of nominations, talent bookings, hosts, performers, and presenters, as well as the schedule for ACM Awards week events, will be made in the coming weeks.