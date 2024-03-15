One Longtime Broadcaster Is Trying To Save A Small Texas AM

50-year radio veteran Fred Morton is spearheading an effort to revive a cherished AM in a small Texas town. Lamesa’s KPET-AM went off the air in July following the unexpected death of its owner and operator, David Stewart, after 76 years of broadcasting.

Instead of leaving the town of 8,674 without, Morton, who had been Stewart’s business partner for 15 years at KPET, is honoring Stewart’s legacy by rallying the community of Dawson County. Recognizing the technical and financial challenges that arose after Stewart’s passing, Morton has initiated a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $65,000 to bring KPET back to life.

Morton is part-owner of KWFB and KXXN in Wichita Falls, TX, along with KMGZ in Lawton, OK.

Describing the endeavor to KCBD-TV as a labor of love, Morton assures that all funds raised will directly contribute to the station’s revival. Despite living in Oklahoma City, Morton is collaborating closely with former KPET employees and Dawson County residents who are also dedicated to the station’s return.

The Country station was known for super-serving Lamesa with high school sports play-by-play, local news, and church broadcasts.

With the one-year FCC deadline looming, Morton remains optimistic, pledging to have KPET operational by July 1st.