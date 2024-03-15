Oregon Public Broadcasting Votes To Unionize Under SAG-AFTRA

Journalists and content creators from Oregon Public Broadcasting and KMHD Jazz Radio have announced their intention to unionize under SAG-AFTRA, with more 80% of staff members signing the petition as OPB and KMHD both experience considerable growth.

OPB operates more than twenty radio stations and frequencies covering the majority of the state as well as some of southern Washington and employs more than 200.

The petition for unionization, submitted to OPB management on March 14, aligns OPB and KMHD with a growing trend of public media organizations nationwide joining SAG-AFTRA, including NPR and its member stations. Similarly, dual NPR/PBS member WFYI in Indiana also announced its intention to unionize this week.

The union is seeking voluntary acknowledgment from OPB. Following this, they plan to collaborate with the employer to negotiate their initial contract.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “I cannot overstate the importance of regional media, and whether it’s news or entertainment, these committed professionals deserve to have their voices heard, not only by the communities they serve, but by those who employ them. Let me extend my warmest welcome to our newest SAG-AFTRA members.”

An OPB employee statement said, “We choose to work here because we are dedicated to our communities and passionately believe in our public service mission. We hope to collaborate with OPB leadership to increase morale among our colleagues, build on the equity and inclusion efforts in our workplace, and create an environment at OPB and KMHD where every employee has the support they need to thrive.”